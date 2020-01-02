Tacha Engages In Drinking Competition At A Club (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha was recently filmed engaging in a drinking competition with a friend at the club.
In the video, the self acclaimed Port-Harcourt first daughter, who had stepped out to have fun, could be seen gulping down tequila shots at a go to prove that she could do better than her friend.
After downing the alcohol, the 24-year-old entrepreneur was pronounced the winner off the competition.
Information Nigeria recalls the reality star got entangled in a mess after she announced that she had parted ways with Tee Billz’s management organisation.
