Tacha Engages In Drinking Competition At A Club (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha was recently filmed engaging in a drinking competition with a friend at the club.

Tacha
Controversial reality star, Natacha Akide alias Tacha

In the video, the self acclaimed Port-Harcourt first daughter, who had stepped out to have fun, could be seen gulping down tequila shots at a go to prove that she could do better than her friend.

After downing the alcohol, the 24-year-old entrepreneur was pronounced the winner off the competition.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality star got entangled in a mess after she announced that she had parted ways with Tee Billz’s management organisation.

Watch the video below:

