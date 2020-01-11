Tacha’s Fan Accuses Mercy Eke Of Losing Her Womb At Young Age

by Amaka Odozi

A fan of Tacha, Vinny Sleek has accused Mercy Eke, Big Brother Naija season 4 winner of losing her womb at the age of 19 due to series of abortion.

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke
The Instagram blogger claims the reality star lived a reckless life in the past and she was thrown into a state of depression after the news was confirmed by the doctor.

Vinny Sleek alleged Eke has isolated herself from the public and she isn’t speaking to anyone at the moment.

See the post below

