‘Take Test After Detty December’ – Mr Eazi Tells Ghanaian Fans

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi took to his social media page to advice his fans to check up on their health status after the end of the festive period.

Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi

December 2019 across many countries in West Africa was tagged as “Detty December” on social media with having unrestricted fun being the main theme.

Reacting to how the period went down in Accra, Ghana, the Nigerian singer who frequents the area has advised people to go for medical checkup (HIV test).

See his post below:

Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi’s post
