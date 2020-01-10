TASUED Students Discipline Landlord For Locking Gate Against Fellow Student (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a viral video shared on the Internet, a group of students were spotted addressing a landlord who locked and prevented their fellow student from writing an exam.

The students, from Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, made the landlord sit on the floor while they addressed the situation as they questioned his irrational action.

From the video shared, it was gathered that he prevented one of them from partaking in an examination.

READ ALSO – TASUED Final Year Student Commits Suicide Over Carryovers

The landlord, however, was heard saying that he didn’t know about the examination.

Watch The Video Here:

