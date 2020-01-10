Teach Your Children About Responsibility, Omokri Tells Parents

Reno Omokri in his usual fashion, has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice to parents.

According to the author and social commentator, parents need to teach their kids about responsibility as if they do not, the kids will be the ones to teach them irresponsibility in their old age.

Read Also: Reno Omokri Shares Relationship Advice to Married Couples

In his words;

”If you don’t teach your children about responsibility when they are young, they will teach you about irresponsibility when you are old. It is better for your discipline to bring tears to their eyes than for their indiscipline to bring tears to your eyes in old age. Watch their appetites. Gluttony in childhood leads to avarice in adulthood. Over spending as a child, leads to high indebtedness as an adult. Fix these issues now and you will smile in your old age

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.”