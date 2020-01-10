Temi Otedola To Make Nollywood Debut In Kunle Afolayan’s Movie

Temi Otedola, popular fashion entrepreneur and daughter of Billionaire, Femi Otedola is set to make her Nollywood debut in the new film of ace producer, Kunle Afolayan.

The fashion entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share the news and show how excited she is on embarking on this new path.

According to reports, the feature film which will cast other A-list Nigerian actors such as Gabriel Afolayan and Kunle Afolayan (the producer), is set to Premier at the end of the year 2020.

Watch the video below: