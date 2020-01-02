Teni Apata Caught Pounding Yam At Her Home Town During Festive Season

A new has hit the internet capturing the moment popular singer, songwriter; entertainer. Instruments, and Vocals. Teniola Apata simply known as Teni who claims to be a ‘Billionaire’ was caught pounding yams in her home-town during the festive period.

In the video, the singer was spotted pounding the yam with relish as someone helped her put more yams into the mortar.

The 26-year-old singer is originally from Ekiti state and as such, it is no surprise that she can pound very well as Ekiti state indigenes are known to like pounded yam very well.

Watch the video below: