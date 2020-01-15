Teni Discloses Her Relationship With Wizkid To Ooni Of Ife (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Teni and the Ooni of Ife
Teni and the Ooni of Ife

A new video has surfaced on social media capturing popular singer Teniola Apata also known as ‘Teni at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

While at the palace, the monarch sought to know the nature of her relationship with multi-award winning singer, Wizkid, and Teni replied that they are just playing table tennis.

At the end of their encounter, the king then said: “Who will sweep Teni off her feet?” as Teni sits on the floor beside him, to which a man in the room mentioned Wizkid.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

We are just playing tennis – Teni tells Ooni when asked about relationship with Wizkid . . The #OoniofIfe, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, recently hosted ‘Billionair’ crooner, #Teni in his palace. In a relaxed atmosphere, the king probed the singer on her affection for fellow singer, Wizkid. Teni has in recent times jokingly publicised her affection for #Wizkid. She even squared up to  Tiwa Savage on stage last December over Wizkid. In several clips shared on Instagram on Monday night by Teni, the Ooni is seen probing her about her seeming interest in Wizkid. After singing for a while, Ooni said: “Who will sweep Teni off her feet?” as Teni sits on the floor beside him, to which a man in the room mentioned Wizkid. Goldmyne.tv

A post shared by GoldMyne (@goldmynetv) on

