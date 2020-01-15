Teni Discloses Her Relationship With Wizkid To Ooni Of Ife (Video)

A new video has surfaced on social media capturing popular singer Teniola Apata also known as ‘Teni at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

While at the palace, the monarch sought to know the nature of her relationship with multi-award winning singer, Wizkid, and Teni replied that they are just playing table tennis.

At the end of their encounter, the king then said: “Who will sweep Teni off her feet?” as Teni sits on the floor beside him, to which a man in the room mentioned Wizkid.

Watch the video below: