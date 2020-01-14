Thank God I Remain A Virgin In 2020: Ifu Ennada

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ifu Ennada has taken to her Instagram page to praise the Lord while revealing that she entered the new year a virgin.

Read Also: I Can’t Do This Anymore, I Have Tried, I Am Done For Now; BBnaija’s Ifu Ennada (Video)

She further revealed that this is so because her future husband didn’t show up in 2019.

She wrote:

“HNY to my Lovers that missed me! I was busy enjoying real life. I was also hoping to get some ‘Oko Nla’ abi ‘Nla Kofe’, but sadly the future husbandman didn’t make himself available. So 2020 I remain a virgin, praise Jesus!”