Thank God I Remain A Virgin In 2020: Ifu Ennada

by Eyitemi Majeed
Ifu-Ennada
Ifu-Ennada

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ifu Ennada has taken to her Instagram page to praise the Lord while revealing that she entered the new year a virgin.

She further revealed that this is so because her future husband didn’t show up in 2019.

She wrote:

“HNY to my Lovers that missed me! I was busy enjoying real life. I was also hoping to get some ‘Oko Nla’ abi ‘Nla Kofe’, but sadly the future husbandman didn’t make himself available. So 2020 I remain a virgin, praise Jesus!”

0

