‘The Dead Are Everywhere, Especially At Night’ – Nigerian Man Shares Frightful Tales

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian man identified as Dr Maxveyshia has shared some insights on the supernatural as he has hinted that the dead are everywhere.

According to Maxveyshia, we, the living interact with the dead on a daily basis but do not know.

Maxveyshia also hinted that the dead can also see, but not communicate to us with domestic animals like dogs and cats.

The doctor also pointed out that supernatural activities occur to us daily which is unknown to us.

See His Post Here:

Nigerian Man
Maxveyshia’s Post
