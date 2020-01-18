The Harder You Try, The Higher I Go: Peruzzi Brags Amid Controversy

The entertainment scene has been embroiled in series of controversies between Peruzzi, his former boss, king Patrick as well as Davido.

It all started with Patrick who owns Golden Boy entertainment alleging that Peruzzi’s contract at Davido’s DMW was all scam and not properly documented.

Since making the comment, a series of jabs from all concerned has been flying around.

Read Also: King Patrick Didn;t Tell The Whole World He Was There When Davido Was;Audio Signing; Me

The most recent is when Peruzzi took to his official Twitter handle to state that no matter how anybody tried, he can not be brought down.

He wrote:

The harder you try, the higher I go! #GAZA