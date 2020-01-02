There Is Conspiracy To Murder Me, Fani-Kayode Cries Out

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page to raise alarm on an attempt to take his life by an unidentified group.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister, a strong critic of the APC led administration pointed out that there is a conspiracy to murder him, however, it has been exposed and he has solid evidence to prove his case.

The former minister went further to point out that the case has been taken to the highest level as he promised that those involved will hear from him soon.

See his tweet below:

