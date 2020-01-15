There Is No Job Or Dollar In Lebanon, Trafficked Lady Warns

Gloria Taiye, the lady who was trafficked to Lebanese has warned that there is no job or dollar in Lebanon as thought by many.

Gloria who was rescued after a video wherein she cried for help from Lebanon went viral on social media further revealed that she was trafficked into Lebanese with the promise of getting a teaching job which would pay her $1000.

On getting to Lebanese, she said it became dawn on her that she has been trafficked.

She made this known while Bello Alle, NSCDC commandant in Kwara state was receiving her.