There’ll Be Change Of Government, Disasters – Pastor David Adeboye Releases 2020 Prophecies

by Temitope Alabi

 

Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye

Pastor E.A Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released prophecies for the year 2020.

According to Adeboye, during the cross over service at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State, the New Year will come with its share of a series of battles.

Read Also: Praying For Your Enemies Death Is Antichrist: Daddy Freeze Tells Pastor Adeboye (Video)

Pastor Adeboye then asked Nigerians to pray for the nation.

In his words, “sin is becoming more rampant.” He also prophesied that there will be a change of government all around the world.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
2020 prophecies, pastor adeboye
0

You may also like

The Reasons For Nigeria’s Tomato Scarcity

Week In Review: The 5 Biggest Stories Trending In Nigeria Right Now

Today In Nigerian History: 21st January

Why Buhari didn't give an inauguration speech

Why Buhari’s second term inauguration into office was low-key

I Want to Be a Farmer – 19-year-old With First Class in Computer Science Declares

I still haven't forgiven INEC - Oshiomhole

PDP: INEC disobeys court order to allow Atiku inspect 2019 presidential election materials

‘We tried, hopefully change will come someday’ – Davido reacts to presidential election results

Betting tips: newcastle vs chelsea

Controversy Over Jonathan’s Campaign Rice In Edo As APC Vows To Petition EFCC, Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *