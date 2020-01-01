There’ll Be Change Of Government, Disasters – Pastor David Adeboye Releases 2020 Prophecies

Pastor E.A Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released prophecies for the year 2020.

According to Adeboye, during the cross over service at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State, the New Year will come with its share of a series of battles.

Pastor Adeboye then asked Nigerians to pray for the nation.

In his words, “sin is becoming more rampant.” He also prophesied that there will be a change of government all around the world.

Watch the video below: