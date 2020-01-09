Thomas Goodness Shekwobyalo: JAMB Orders ABU To Offer Girl Medicine

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has ordered Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to admit a female candidate from Niger State, Thomas Goodness Shekwobyalo medicine instead of the anatomy she was offered.

Recall that the candidate had alleged that she was denied admission for medicine because she is a Christian.

She also claimed that she scored 309 to come top in Niger State but religious factor was used against her.

At the review session where all the facts were laid on the table, it was discovered that the girl is from Niger State and not Benue State.

It was also realised that by average score, she was not the best from the state despite her 309 score in UTME.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede at a review meeting with stakeholders from the university expressed that admission should have been given out on merit rather than on state basis.

In lieu of this, he ordered that ABU change her course to medicine from anatomy and the candidate should determine whether she wants it or not.

It was reported that the female candidate and her family were invited for the meeting but they refused to show up.