Tiwa Savage Steps Out In Style With Her Grandmom And Son

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage shared stunning photos as she stepped out in style with her grandmother and son, Jamil Balogun.
The single mom of one donned a tiny strap black gown which left her stomach partially exposed while her son wore a shirt and trouser.
Savage’s grandmother wasn’t left out of the fashion show as she stunned in a green sequence gown.
Sharing the stunning photos on her Instagram page, Mama Jamjam, as she is fondly called, wrote;
“Love Mine 🖤”
See the full post below: