Toke Makinwa Reacts As Kim Kardashian’s Her Walk-In Refrigerator

by Eyitemi Majeed
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared that she has never felt so poor all her life until she watched Kim Kardashain’s tour of her pantry and refrigerator.

She then went on to lament when God would bless her enough.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, she further stated that God really owes her this decade.

She wrote:

Watching Kim Kardashian’s tour of her pantry and refrigerator, I haven’t felt so poor all my life! God when??? This decade, you owe me.

