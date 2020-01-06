Tonto Dikeh, Son Step Out To Chuch In Stunning Outfit (Photo)

It appears Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is back in Nigeria as she stepped out with her son, King Andre to church in a stunning white gown.

The actress, who has been away from public eye for quite a while, posted the stunning pictures with the words;

“HAPPY SUNDAY HUNNAYS..STEPPING OUT TO MY FATHERS HOUSE…WITH MY FAVOURITE MAN”

This comes after the controversial Nollywood actress shared with her fans some useful nugget on how to grow in the new year.

See the full post below: