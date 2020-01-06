Tonto Dikeh, Son Step Out To Chuch In Stunning Outfit (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

It appears Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is back in Nigeria as she stepped out with her son, King Andre to church in a stunning white gown.

Tonto Dikeh and her son, Kind Andre
Tonto Dikeh and her son, Kind Andre

The actress, who has been away from public eye for quite a while, posted the stunning pictures with the words;

“HAPPY SUNDAY HUNNAYS..STEPPING OUT TO MY FATHERS HOUSE…WITH MY FAVOURITE MAN”

This comes after the controversial Nollywood actress shared with her fans some useful nugget on how to grow in the new year.

Read Also: “I’m Moving To Africa” – Meek Mill Packs His Baggage

See the full post below:

Tags from the story
King Andre, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Mercy Johnson Talks About Her Husband’s Handsomeness

Adele and Skepta

Adele Dating Rapper Skepta After Marriage Breakup: Report

Music Entertainer, Shatta Wale

Lion King Album: Dancehall Artist, Shatta Wale Says He Sounded Like Celine Dion

Actress, Tracy Ogbonna Shares Se*xy New Photos

Photos: Samklef Hanging Out With Controversial Jidenna

Jennifer Hudson was allegedly caught cheating + pic of the side dude

More photos from Sharon Adeleke’s traditional wedding

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma reveals she resembles actress, Jackie Appiah

Musician Bez gets engaged to Bolatito, daughter of ex-Governor of Oyo state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *