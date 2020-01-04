Toyin Abraham Cautions People Talking About Her Stepdaughter

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham took to her Instagram page to warn people from talking about her stepdaughter’s hair.

Toyin Abraham
Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham

A lot of her followers have constantly talked about her stepdaughter, Tope Ajeyemi’s appearance.

However, it seems things to boiling point for the Nollywood star who issued a stern warning.

The actress expressed that this should be the last time anyone will talk about her stepdaughter’s hair or else she will lose her cool.

See her post below:

Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham’s post
