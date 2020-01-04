Toyin Abraham Cautions People Talking About Her Stepdaughter

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham took to her Instagram page to warn people from talking about her stepdaughter’s hair.

A lot of her followers have constantly talked about her stepdaughter, Tope Ajeyemi’s appearance.

Also Read: Toyin Abraham Caught Sneaking Away From Her Boring Table For A Luxurious One At An Event(Video)

However, it seems things to boiling point for the Nollywood star who issued a stern warning.

The actress expressed that this should be the last time anyone will talk about her stepdaughter’s hair or else she will lose her cool.

See her post below: