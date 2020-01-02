Toyin Lawani’s Son Caught Hawking Fruits Inside Traffic

by Michael Isaac
Toyin lawani
Toyin Lawani

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toyin Lawani is marking her son’s sixth birthday in a very unusual way.

The fashion entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share photos of the unusual birthday celebration as she also hinted why it was done that way.

For her son’s birthday, she made him sell fruits in traffic in an attempt to make him see the struggles of other people.

READ ALSO – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Condemned For Putting Child Inside A Pot

This will be a second attempt at teaching her kid that life isn’t all rosy as she hinted that even those that recognized them didn’t care.
What do you think about this?

See Photos Here:

Toyin Lawani
Toyin’s Instagram
Toyin Lawani
More Photos
Tags from the story
Toyin Lawani
0

You may also like

Todays Question: If you had the opportunity to be at Fatima Dangote’s wedding, what’s the one thing you’ll do???

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th January

22-year-old man films himself raping 13-year-old girl, gets 16 years jail sentence

Three confirmed dead in a bomb blast in Somalia

BUSTED!!! Nigerian Lady Shamed On Twitter For Lying To Be University Graduate

Benue State: Seven persons burnt to death by angry youths

presidential debate

Polls Suggest Hillary Clinton Won Second Presidential Debate

Presidency explains why service chiefs attended Buhari’s ‘next level’ campaign launch

Sokoto State to sponsor 90 Alfas with N91m to pray for Buhari in Mecca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *