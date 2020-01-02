Toyin Lawani’s Son Caught Hawking Fruits Inside Traffic

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toyin Lawani is marking her son’s sixth birthday in a very unusual way.

The fashion entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share photos of the unusual birthday celebration as she also hinted why it was done that way.

For her son’s birthday, she made him sell fruits in traffic in an attempt to make him see the struggles of other people.

This will be a second attempt at teaching her kid that life isn’t all rosy as she hinted that even those that recognized them didn’t care.

What do you think about this?

See Photos Here: