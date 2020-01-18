Troll Blasts Reality Star, Tacha Over Launch Of Titans Collection (Video)

A lady claiming to be a fan of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has lashed out at the reality star over the products launched for her new fashion line, Titans Collection.

The reality star launched her own fashion line follwing the footsteps of fellow reality star, Mercy Eke who launched her fashion line some weeks ago.

Also Read: Mercy Eke’s Follows Tacha’s Footsteps As She Now Has A Song

The troll who expressed her disappointment at the product launch queried Tacha on how she went for cheap products like bag. The troll went on to advice the reality star to learn from her fellow reality star, Mercy on the type of products to produce.

Watch the video below: