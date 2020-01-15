‘Trying To Find Balance’ – Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Career (Photo)

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa has shared with fans her plans for 2020.

The media personality who has been known for her controversial comments and lavish lifestyle hinted that she is trying to find a balance.

According to Toke, she would be working on three major projects this year as she shared a photo of herself.

Recall that it was only yesterday that Toke was caught in a cross with a troll who tagged her jobless.

While she didn’t say what exactly she’s working on, we sure can’t wait to see it.

See Her Post Here: