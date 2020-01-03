Twitter Stories: How I Caught My Girlfriend In Bed With Another Man

by Valerie Oke
Cheating partner
File photo of a black couple

A Twitter user identified as @Sonjoe_Kutuh has shared the story of how he discovered that his girlfriend he was dating was not dating him.

According to the user, they were dating for over three years and he has been the one paying his rent in the last two years.

However, trouble started when he recently paid him a visit and he met her kissing another guy in the house. He then became angry and left.

Read Also: Lady Dumps Cheating Boyfriend After Waiting Till He Fulfilled His Promise

More drama ensued the following morning when the lady called him and asked that he call the other guy that there is nothing between the two of them.

Read the full story below:

Tags from the story
Twitter stories
0

You may also like

5 Natural Hair Tips Every Parent Should Follow

Michelle Obama Issues Emotional Parting Message

If Your Guy Ever Does These 5 Things, DON’T MARRY HIM

Police In Ebonyi Arrest Seven Men Over Killing Of 7 Year Old Girl

Lagos Promises Improved Electricity

[Advice Needed] I Broke Up With Her, But Now I Am Jealous Seeing Her With Another Dude. Please Help!

7 Things that were invented by Accident

Relationships – Can True Love Happen Twice?

Best Benefits Of Iodine For Skin And Health Purposes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *