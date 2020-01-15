Twitter Stories: Man Deceives Girlfriend To Attend His Own Wedding (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

Nigerians have reacted to the viral story of a man who took his girlfriend to the village to attend his own wedding to another woman.

From the story, it was gathered that they had been dating her for three years.

Taking to Twitter, a lady identified as Oroboghene shared the story and many Twitter users have reacted.

According to the gist, he took his girlfriend whom he had been dating for 3 years, to his village for a wedding, which he told her was his brother’s.

READ ALSO – Two Weeks After Marriage, Imam Discovers He Married A Man

However, on the day of the engagement ceremony, he turned out to be the groom.

See Story Here:

Man Deceives Girlfriend
The Twitter Post
Man Deceives Girlfriend
Reactions
Man Deceives Girlfriend
More Reactions
Man Deceives Girlfriend
More Reactions
Man Deceives Girlfriend
More Reactions

 

Tags from the story
relationships
