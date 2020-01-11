Twitter User Spots The Blunder In Tacha’s Grammar (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

A Twitter user identified as @mamito110 has spotted the grammatical blunder made by 2019 controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha in a tweet she sent out.

The ex-housemate had taken to her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 11th January to tweet ‘TachaisEnough to ”swift” you off your feet’ instead of TachaIsEnough to ”sweep” you off your feet.

Read Also: I Regret Asking DJ Cuppy For Marriage, All I Need Is A Wife Material Like Tacha: Nollywood Actor Opens Up

On spotting the error, the Twitter user then mocked the reality TV star by saying; ‘Madam has blown another one.. Swift or what did I see?

See screenshot below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Tacha
0

You may also like

#TheRuntownExperience: Singer performs to sold-out crowd in Rwanda (Photos)

[See Photos]: BBNaija’s Khloe and K-Brule married?

Bovi Wishes Nigeria’s Finests, ‘I Go Dye, Buchi, Odogwu’ Happy Birthday

Stunning Photos of Iyabo Ojo As She Gears Up For Her 40th Birthday

Photo: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Birthday With Sister And Billionaire Dad, Otedola

Davido’s Producer, Kiddominant Acquires Brand New Porsche Car (Photos)

How Tiwa Savage Replied Fans Who Accused Her Of Performing Barefoot On Stage Is Epic

Falz reveals Arsenal’s main problem, lists top 5 players

The 10 Most Beautiful Nigerian Women Of 2012

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *