Twitter User Spots The Blunder In Tacha’s Grammar (Photo)

A Twitter user identified as @mamito110 has spotted the grammatical blunder made by 2019 controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha in a tweet she sent out.

The ex-housemate had taken to her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 11th January to tweet ‘TachaisEnough to ”swift” you off your feet’ instead of TachaIsEnough to ”sweep” you off your feet.

On spotting the error, the Twitter user then mocked the reality TV star by saying; ‘Madam has blown another one.. Swift or what did I see?

See screenshot below: