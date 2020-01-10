Twitter Users Blame Bobrisky For Inspiring Young Man As Cross-Dresser (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

A Twitter user has blamed Bobrisky for inspiring a young man to become a cross-dresser.

Currently causing a heavy buzz on Nigeria Twitter are the photos of a young Nigerian cross-dresser based in Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.

According to reports, the young man is known as Jay Boogie Anthony and judging from several comments, he is a pretty popular cross-dresser in Port Harcourt.

It was also gathered that he has been on the art long before Bobrisky came into the limelight even though some users blame Bobrisky.

READ ALSO – Cross Dresser, James Brown Repents After Bobrisky’s Ordeal With Police

Anthony who is said to be 21, is believed by many people to be more ‘prettier’ and more naturally endowed than Bobrisky who recently admitted to doing plastic surgery.

Twitter user @TWEETORACLE, recently took to the platform to share photos of the young man, crediting Bobrisky for inspiring Nigerian youths.

See His Tweet Here:

Twitter Users Reacts
The Twitter Post

Reactions To The Post:

Bobrisky
Some Reactions

Bobrisky

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Cross Dressers In Nigeria, Jay Boogie
0

You may also like

Caesar Blasts Iyanya for shading his relationship with Eva Alordiah

Excitement as TSS Alumni holds convention, gala nite

Cynthia Morgan in trouble over unpaid rent, tax evasion

Ini edo is all shade of stunning in this red number

Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo Shares New Photos

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy Calls For Legalization Of Weed In Nigeria (Photo)

“I was becoming a monster ” Tonto Dikeh shares wise words on the effects of celebrating hate more than love

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

American Rapper, Nicki Minaj Set To Get Married To Her Childhood Friend, Kenneth Petty

Falz Becomes The Latest Hennessy Brand Ambassador

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *