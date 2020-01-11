Twitter Users React As #OgunTwitterHangout Almost Turns Into Orgy

Twitter users are currently reacting to viral videos from a ‘get together’ organised by youths in Ogun state .

The videos has definitely caused a social media meltdown as they show young men and women engaging in sexual activities at the party dubbed #OgunTwitterHangout.

In one of the trending videos, a man could be seen caressing a lady’s derriere but her facial expression showed she was uncomfortable with the act and even though, she kept removing the man’s hands, he seemed reluctant to let go.

Another video shows a lady rocking a boy at the party.

See the reactions below:

When I thought every one in Ogun state had gone back to school.Then I open Twitter and see #OgunTwitterHangout pic.twitter.com/rtHQ1lAdhz — Stewie (@StewieDave) January 11, 2020

https://twitter.com/UncleMohamz/status/1216068826678337537?s=19

Oh! The #OgunTwitterHangout clips are Cringe-worthy ? Eyaah.. whatever happened to "They're Adults, they can do whatever they wish with their Bodies" that has been our excuse for 'anyhowness' since.. let's maintain that same energy 🤝 — Yom (@YomYom_) January 11, 2020