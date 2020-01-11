Twitter Users React As #OgunTwitterHangout Almost Turns Into Orgy

Twitter users are currently reacting to viral videos from a ‘get together’ organised by youths in Ogun state .
The videos has definitely caused a social media meltdown as they show young men and women engaging in sexual activities at the party dubbed #OgunTwitterHangout.
In one of the trending videos, a man could be seen caressing a lady’s derriere but her facial expression showed she was uncomfortable with the act and even though, she kept removing the man’s hands, he seemed reluctant to let go.
Another video shows a lady rocking a boy at the party.
Read Also: Nigerian Lesbian, Pamela Adie Shares Her Experience As A Side Chic
See the reactions below:
Na horny Marlians full #OgunTwitterHangout 😂😂pic.twitter.com/qU76ghQduG
— The Sweetch 💡 (@officialsweetch) January 11, 2020
Me after going through the #OgunTwitterHangout hangout. pic.twitter.com/IS4043xieD
— ☆Chedo baby! (@nchedolagos2) January 11, 2020
When I thought every one in Ogun state had gone back to school.Then I open Twitter and see #OgunTwitterHangout pic.twitter.com/rtHQ1lAdhz
— Stewie (@StewieDave) January 11, 2020
https://twitter.com/UncleMohamz/status/1216068826678337537?s=19
Oh! The #OgunTwitterHangout clips are Cringe-worthy ?
Eyaah.. whatever happened to "They're Adults, they can do whatever they wish with their Bodies"
that has been our excuse for 'anyhowness' since.. let's maintain that same energy 🤝
— Yom (@YomYom_) January 11, 2020
Omo #OgunTwitterHangout na orgy party, no be hangout
— valking♔ (@_valkiing) January 11, 2020