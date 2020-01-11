Twitter Users React As #OgunTwitterHangout Almost Turns Into Orgy

by Amaka Odozi

Twitter users are currently reacting to viral videos from a ‘get together’ organised by youths in Ogun state .

A screenshot of one of the video clips from the party
A screenshot of one of the video clips from the party

The videos has definitely caused a social media meltdown as they show young men and women engaging in sexual activities at the party dubbed #OgunTwitterHangout.

In one of the trending videos, a man could be seen caressing a lady’s derriere but her facial expression showed she was uncomfortable with the act and even though, she kept removing the man’s hands, he seemed reluctant to let go.

Another video shows a lady rocking a boy at the party.

See the reactions below:

https://twitter.com/UncleMohamz/status/1216068826678337537?s=19

0

