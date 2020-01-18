Metro News

Two Men Fight Inside Gutter Over N100 (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The two men while fighting inside the gutter
The two men while fighting inside the gutter

A new video has emerged on life capturing the moment two grown-up men were spotted fighting silly up to the point of falling into the gutter.

According to unconfirmed reports, the fight broke out between the duo over the paltry sum of N100.

While the fight lasted, onlookers were seen having a field day instead of separating the duo.

Read AlsoSoldiers Force Man To Swim Inside Gutter For Stealing Shoes (VIDEO)

However, at the time of this report, it remains unknown where the fight occurred but the video has since gone viral.

Watch the video below:

