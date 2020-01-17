Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed in Agarawu area of Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Recall that an uncompleted three-storey building had collapsed at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota in the state.

Also Read: Lagos State Trader Bags Death Sentence For Robbery, Rape

It was gathered that the building, which is a two-storey building, collapsed due to structural instability.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no casualty was recorded, adding that emergency responders had stormed the scene of the collapsed building.