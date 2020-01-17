Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

by Olayemi Oladotun

A two-storey building has collapsed in Agarawu area of Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Lagos Building Collapse
Lagos Building Collapse

Recall that an uncompleted three-storey building had collapsed at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota in the state.

Also Read: Lagos State Trader Bags Death Sentence For Robbery, Rape

It was gathered that the building, which is a two-storey building, collapsed due to structural instability.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no casualty was recorded, adding that emergency responders had stormed the scene of the collapsed building.

Tags from the story
Lagos building collapse
0

You may also like

Call For Aregbesola’s Impeachment: NJC Queries Osun Judge

We’ll Recover All Government Land Encroached On In Abuja – Minister

Soludo Ceases Fire, Insists N30tn Missing Under Okonjo-Iweala

Military Has Destroyed Boko Haram’s Command And Control Structure – Amosu

Ondo Female Lawmaker Suspended Indefinitely Over Alleged Fetish Practices

6,000 Applicants In Race For 295 NRC Jobs

Boko Haram: Nigeria Under Siege, Says Christopher Kolade

Police Recovers 8 Stolen Vehicles From Trans-Border Thieves

Important Information About Ridesharing Accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *