UAE Nabs Man Trying To Smuggle Diamonds In Gut

An unidentified man has been arrested by authorities in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates after being caught in possession of raw diamonds which were concealed in his gut just as hard drugs are smuggled.

Confirming his arrest, the Federal Customs Authority (FCA) said it got wind of his intention days before he was arrested following a tip-off that an African intended to bring the raw diamonds into the country by smuggling them through Sharjah International Airport.

“When the suspect reached Sharjah Customs, his passport was confiscated and his bags were searched. After carrying out an X-ray, officials discovered that the passenger had swallowed 297g of raw diamonds, which were worth around $90,000 (Dh330,588).”