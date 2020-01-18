Home Entertainment Ubi Franklin’s 4th Babymama, Sandra Iheuwa Reveals Plan For Valentine

Sandra Iheuwa, the baby mama of popular Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has revealed that she will be available for any man willing to spoil her rotten this coming Valentine’s Day.

Ubi Franklin and Sandra Iheuwa
The mother of one also revealed that the coming Valentine’s Day will be the first one she will be experiencing in Nigeria in over 15 years.

The mother of one also warned married men or guys in a serious relationship to steer clear of her.

See her post below:

Sandra Iheuwa
Sandra Iheuwa’s post

