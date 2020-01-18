Entertainment

Uche Maduagwu Reacts To Bobrisky’s Warning To Upcoming Crossdressers

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nigerian Actor, Uche Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to Bobrisky’s warning to upcoming crossdressers across the country.

Recall that it was yesterday when Bob hinted that the crown is for him alone and no one else.

Well reacting to that, Uche has asked Bobrisky not to be greedy.

READ ALSO – ‘85% Of Top Actors Sleep With Sugar Mummies’ – Uche Maduagwu

Uche also said that Bobrisky should make way for other ‘demonic crossdressers’ as he tagged her crown a ‘crown of folly.’

Maduagwu also pointed out that Bobrisky can never be as beautiful as Tacha.

See Post Here:

Uche Maduagwu
Maduagwu’s Post

Uche Maduagwu
More photos

