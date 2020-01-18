Uche Maduagwu Reacts To Bobrisky’s Warning To Upcoming Crossdressers

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to Bobrisky’s warning to upcoming crossdressers across the country.

Recall that it was yesterday when Bob hinted that the crown is for him alone and no one else.

Well reacting to that, Uche has asked Bobrisky not to be greedy.

Uche also said that Bobrisky should make way for other ‘demonic crossdressers’ as he tagged her crown a ‘crown of folly.’

Maduagwu also pointed out that Bobrisky can never be as beautiful as Tacha.

See Post Here: