UK Supermodel, Naomi Campbell Wishes Her ‘Lil Brother’, Wizkid A Happy New Year; Says She Loves Him

UK supermodel, Naomi Campbell took to social media to wish popular singer and her ‘little brother’, Wizkid a happy new year.

Information Nigeria recalls international singer, Akon had also referred to the Starboy boss as his ‘lil bro’ and this seemed to have offended rapper, MI Abaga as he felt the title didn’t befit the singer.

Well, Wizkid had posted a new picture via Instagram on Tuesday and he revealed he was on his way to Cameroon.

Upon seeing this, Campbell took to the comments section to usher the singer into the new year.

Although, the model stated that she loves him, she also referred to him as her little brother hinting that their relationship is purely platonic.

See the full post below: