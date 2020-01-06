UNIMAID Alumnus, Kazeem Jimoh Wins 2019 UNESCO MAB Award

University of Maiduguri graduate and Research Fellow with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Kazeem Jimoh has been selected for the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Award under the category of MAB Young Scientist of 2019.

This programme seeks to promote a new generation of scientists worldwide in addressing ecological and sustainability issues.

The award is focused at encouraging young researchers to undertake work on ecosystems, natural resources and biodiversity.

Kazeem is the only Nigerian among the seven scientists from different parts of the world to win the 2019 Young Scientist.

His work, Impact of Green Economy In Biosphere Reserve Project As An Alternative Livelihood Source On The Poverty Status Of OMO Biosphere Reserve Communities, was widely reviewed and selected by the council for the award.