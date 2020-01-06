UNIMAID Alumnus, Kazeem Jimoh Wins 2019 UNESCO MAB Award

by Olayemi Oladotun

University of Maiduguri graduate and Research Fellow with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Kazeem Jimoh has been selected for the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Award under the category of MAB Young Scientist of 2019.

Kazeem Jimoh
Kazeem Jimoh

This programme seeks to promote a new generation of scientists worldwide in addressing ecological and sustainability issues.

Also Read: Harmattan: Two Friends Suffocate From Charcoal Smoke While Trying To Keep Warm In Jos

The award is focused at encouraging young researchers to undertake work on ecosystems, natural resources and biodiversity.

Kazeem is the only Nigerian among the seven scientists from different parts of the world to win the 2019 Young Scientist.

His work, Impact of Green Economy In Biosphere Reserve Project As An Alternative Livelihood Source On The Poverty Status Of OMO Biosphere Reserve Communities, was widely reviewed and selected by the council for the award.

Tags from the story
Kazeem Jimoh, UNESCO, UNIMAID
0

You may also like

ASUU Strike: Madonna Alumni Appeals To NANS Not To Shut Private Varsities

INFORMATION NIGERIA

RSUST Medical School To Be Ready By September

UNN POST UME RESULTS RELEASED

LASG Set To Upgrade Schools In Slum Areas

INCREDIBLE! Babcook University Increases School Fees To N3million

USA Fulbright Scholarships for Students

How TO Check Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU Ife) 2011/2012 Admission List

We Have Not Commenced Sale Of 2017 Application Forms – JAMB

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *