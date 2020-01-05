University Of Ibadan Set To Welcome New Vice Chancellor In 2020

by Olayemi Oladotun

The University of Ibadan is set to welcome a new vice chancellor to run the affairs of the university from December 1 2020 to November 30 2025.

The tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka will officially expire on November 30, 2020.

Among the names already being speculated on the campus as the top runners for the Vice Chancellorship position are the former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Admin, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, Department of Sociology, and former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Professor Remi Raji-Oyelade of the Department of English.

