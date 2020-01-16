Uti Nwachukwu Prays For Mercy Eke And Family Over Death Threats

Former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has reacted to the death rumours of Mercy and her loved ones.

Recall that there were rumours believed to have been started by Tacha’s fans, suggesting that the reality TV star and her mother were dead.

Addressing the rumours, Mercy made a video on Instagram, however, Uti has taken a more spiritual path.

In his tweet, Uti called on God as he prayed that Mercy would live to become old and see the fruits of her labour.

