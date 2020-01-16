Uzodinma Orders Probe Of Ihedioha, Okorocha, Ohakim

Senator Hope Uzodinma, newly-inaugurated governor of Imo state has ordered a probe into the administrations of three former governors of the state.

Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and and the newly sacked governor, Emeka Ihedioha are those to be investigated.

This order was given by the governor during his inaugural speech immediately he was sworn-in.

Uzodinma also ordered the Accountant General of the state to forward to him within four days from Wednesday, a comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, till date.

The governor also ordered all Permanent Secretaries of all the ministries in the state to within the same period forward to him the status of all the contracts awarded and the immediate stoppage of payment of all ongoing contracts in the state.

The governor noted that his administration was anchored on rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery.

Uzodinma said although he had forgiven those who conspired to “rob me of hard-earned victory”, he said he will revive the state and make it work again.