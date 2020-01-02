Vanity Fair Writer Attacked Over Her Controversial Comments On Blue Ivy’s Looks

A Vanity Fair writer is facing series of backlash over his mocking and controversial comments about Blue Ivy Carter’s looks and how he compared her to her father Jay-Z.

The film critic K. Austin Collins mocked Jay-Z and Beyonce’s 7-year-old daughter shortly after Megan Thee Stallion shared photos she took with Blue Ivy and Beyonce in preparation for her eighth birthday.

He wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “I have a feeling the Jay-Z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her.”

Another journalist, Violet Lucca, who works for Harper’s Magazine, replied to Collins, writing: “Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 like Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that she always looked that way. I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!”

Following their tweets, They received heat for his their insensitivity which made them to delete it.

Following that, Collins deleted it and issued an apology, writing: “I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls, in particular, deserve better.”

But his apology did not appease Twitter users who kept calling him out.

See Photos Here:

