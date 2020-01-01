Venita Celebrates 33rd Birthday In Style (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, and Nollywood actress Venita Akpofure took to her Instagram to celebrate her 33rd birthday in style.

The reality star who became a household name after her time on the TV reality show is celebrating her birthday a day after fellow reality star, Frodd celebrated his birthday.

The mother of two expressed her gratitude to God as she pointed out that she has no regrets so far in life but lessons

