Video: Bobrisky Undresses For Full Body Scrub

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is starting the new year with an even fresher body.

Bob took to his IG page to share a video of himself getting a complete body scrub.

Read Also: You Can Never See Me Hang With ‘I Never Chop’ Girls – Bobrisky

Captioning the video which saw his newly enhanced bum being put on full display by the lady attending to her, Bob wrote;

”gave me a new body scrub and shower 🧼 gel to try on my skin. It amazing on my skin. So I decided to share with u all. Visit her page today and check out her product. Big ass ❤️ my doctor 🥼 did a good job 👍”

Watch the video below;