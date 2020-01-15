Video: Gym CEO, Ebunoluwa Yells At Female Customer For Constituting Nuisance

A popular fitness center owner, Ebun has gone viral after one of his customers shared a video of him yelling at her over a disagreement.

The video which has since gone viral, saw Ebun, stating that the customer can not come to his gym and constitute a nuisance and still think she can get away with it.

Ebun, in the video, could be seen very angry as he lashed out at the young lady who kept recording, saying she is glad the gym owner was this angry over their disagreement.

