Video: I Am Pregnant, Says Bobrisky

by Temitope Alabi

 

Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky is of the opinion that she looks pregnant.

According to the social media sensation, this could have been possible due to her having unprotected sex. She shared this via a video on IG.

Bob captioned the video, saying this may have happened due to her not using a condom but she is very much ready for whatever comes her way.

”Someone is looking pregnant. I haven’t been using condom lately thou. Flesh sweet die but be ready to face d later result.”

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6z9ZhwjA_P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

