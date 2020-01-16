Video Of DJ Cuppy Drinking Pure Water Draws Attention

by Verity Awala
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Florence Otedola, a Disk jockey (DJ) popularly known as Cuppy, has sparked reactions with her comment, “pure water” is sweet.

Cuppy, the daughter of Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman, said this in a short video clip which she shared on her Twitter handle on Thursday.

In the video, Cuppy was seen holding a sachet of pure water after which she sips a portion of it to the bemusement of her fans.

She said, “Okay guys, we are in Odo Akushin, Epe (sic). Let’s go to the farm. This water is sweet o. ”

This comment has stirred serious reactions amongst her followers on Twitter with many praising her for being simple and not fake but a few others saw the action as throwing jabs at poor people who are known to consume pure water.

See video below

