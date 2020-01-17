Video Of Teni Playing Judge At Age 12 On KKB Show Emerges Online

by Amaka Odozi

A video showing popular singer, Teni at the age of 12 on popular Saturday kids programme, KKB Show has emerged online.

Singer Teni
Fast-rising artiste, Teni

It appears the budding singer not only has an inborn talent for music but acting as well.

In the video, the ‘Billionaire’ hitmaker played the role of a judge trying to settle a case between a woman whose cat was murdered by a man.

Teni’s sister, Teju Apata acted as the woman who sued the man over her killed cat.

Watch the interesting video below:

