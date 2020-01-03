Video: Ooni Of Ife, Wife Get Stuck Inside Elevator In Lagos

A Lagos hotel witnessed massive panic on Thursday night when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, got stuck inside the elevator of the hotel.

The Ooni and his wife, Olori Prophetess Naomi and other members of his entourage had gone to see the Queen Moremi stage play.

The Ooni and his entourage of over 20 persons entered the elevator and not long after, they got stuck, and were in the elevator for almost 15 minutes, causing panic until they were evacuated.

Watch a video from the scene below;