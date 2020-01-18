General NewsWorld news

Video: Serving Minister Shoots DJ Inside A Night Club

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Minister shoots DJ
Minister shoots DJ

A video has surfaced showing a serving minister shooting a DJ at a club.

According to online reports, the Kenyan minister who is known as Babu Owino was seen smoking Shisha which has since been banned by the Kenyan government before he shot the DJ, who has been identified as DJ Evolve.

Read Also: Boko Haram Terrorists Shoot Three SARS Officers Dead In Borno

Twitter user Tunde Daniel who shared the video wrote;

”So this is the video of a serving MP shooting a DJ without provocation, then the victim still being dragged on the floor. The video captures him smoking Shisha, which has been banned by the government.”

DJ Evolve has since been rushed to the hospital.
