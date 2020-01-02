Vlogger Ronke Raji Announces Pregnancy, Months After Welcoming First Child

by Michael Isaac
Ronke Raji
Vlogger Raji

Nigerian VLogger, Ronke Raji and her hubby, Arthur, are expecting their second child and it has become a trending topic on Twitter.

Ronke shared the good news some hours ago as she released her maternity photos on her Instagram page.

Ronke and Arthur, welcomed their first child, Amari, in June 2019 and seven months later, she has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

Posting her new maternity photos, Ronke wrote In part: “So about that dress.. what actually inspired me to do this was the fact that: 1. Yes, I am pregnant with baby number Two (Amaris going to be a big brother!), and I may have been holding back just that little information from you guys lol. I’m glad to FINALLY get this off my chest because I HATE that I’ve been having to be conscious of it showing for months…”

See Photos And Reactions Here:

Ronke Raji
The Vlogger’s Post
Ronke Raji
Some Reactions
