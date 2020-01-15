Wande Coal Celebrates Nigeria’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian singer, Wande Coal
Nigerian singer, Wande Coal

As Nigeria celebrates its armed force on Wednesday, 15th January, popular singer Wande Coal has dropped a classy message for them also.

Celebrating them in an Instagram post, the talented singer describes them as heroes for working tirelessly to defend Nigerians as a whole.

Read Also: Armed Force Remembrance Day; Speaker, House Of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, Wants This Special Establishment For Children Of Our Fallen Heroes

Every January 15th has been declared as a day to celebrate Nigeria’s armed forces, both dead and alive.

He wrote:

To all the men and women who are working tirelessly to defend us, thank You for your Service. YOU ARE OUR HEROS!

Tags from the story
Armed Force Remembrance Day, wande coal
0

You may also like

Man slumps, die in Lagos while jogging

Uber Passenger banned for life from using Uber services

Photos: Nigerians rock Aso ebi at a graduation ceremony in the US

Banky W

‘Banky W Is Not Capable…..Only Thing He’s Capable Of Is Marrying Adesua’ – Nigerians Roast Banky W Following His Comment On The Suspended CJN

Google Honors Late Nigerian Filmmaker, Amaka Igwe With Doodle

Koffi Olomide Assaults Dancer At Airport

El-Rufai creates 3 new ministries, abolishes 3 others

Why Onnoghen should have just resigned – el-Rufai

Churchill Finds Love Again, Shades Tonto Dikeh In New Post

Death Toll In Istanbul Airport Bombing Rises To 36

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *