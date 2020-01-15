Wande Coal Celebrates Nigeria’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day

As Nigeria celebrates its armed force on Wednesday, 15th January, popular singer Wande Coal has dropped a classy message for them also.

Celebrating them in an Instagram post, the talented singer describes them as heroes for working tirelessly to defend Nigerians as a whole.

Every January 15th has been declared as a day to celebrate Nigeria’s armed forces, both dead and alive.

He wrote:

To all the men and women who are working tirelessly to defend us, thank You for your Service. YOU ARE OUR HEROS!