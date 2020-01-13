Watch Davido’s Performance At Razak Okoya’s 80th Birthday Party In Lagos

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to the stage reeling out one hit track after the other as friends and family rocked the stage with business tycoon, Razaq Okoya on his 80th birthday.

The big wigs of the society converged at the Okoya’s mansion in Lekki to celebrate the businessman on his 80th birthday and the artist thrilled the crowd with scintillating rendition of his hit songs.

The family and guests took turns to take selfies with the celebrated artiste during his performance at the birthday party.

Watch the video below: