Watch Davido’s Performance At Razak Okoya’s 80th Birthday Party In Lagos

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to the stage reeling out one hit track after the other as friends and family rocked the stage with business tycoon, Razaq Okoya on his 80th birthday.

Singer Davido
Singer, Davido

The big wigs of the society converged at the Okoya’s mansion in Lekki to celebrate the businessman on his 80th birthday and the artist thrilled the crowd with scintillating rendition of his hit songs.

Also Read: SoundCityMVP2020: Davido Wins Digital Artist Of The Year

The family and guests took turns to take selfies with the celebrated artiste during his performance at the birthday party.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido, lagos, Razaq Okoya
0

You may also like

Photo: Omotola Jalade’s Husband, Matthew Ekeinde Nurses Her On Sick Bed

Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

Pastor Chris Okotie Wants To Destroy My Marriage – Emeka Ike

Rumors Nightclub Steps Up Its Debt Recovery Game!

Malaysian-based Nigerian Big Boy Buys 5 New Iphone 8 On Its Release Date (photos+video)

2017 Top 5 Most Stylish Celebrities In Nigeria

Seyi Shay reacts to her epic fall on stage while performing at AFRIMA

Is This Really From Prophet TB Joshua?

Ailing Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba shares photos of him after receiving medical treatment abroad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *