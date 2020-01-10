We Are Not As Important As The World Makes Us Believe – Actor, Adedimeji Lateef

Nigerian actor Adedimeji Lateef has taken to his IG page to share his thoughts on death and life.

According to the Yoruba actor, absolutely no one is indispensable as at the end of the day, everyone will die and so, we may as well live and enjoy living.

In his words;

”My Dear Friend, I have few words for you and myself .

You’re just one person. Each of us is just one person. Just another guy out of millions. Don’t overestimate yourself. We are not as important as the world makes us feel. We are not as priceless. We are not indispensable. No matter how much we wished it was, the world does not revolve around us. The world will be just fine without us.

And when we die, they might cry for three days, but in some weeks we fade away. Like we were never there

“Those whom we once were their best friends would have other best friends. They can’t help it. We can’t help it.

So you see, no matter how long we are here, no matter what we do… Someday we’re gone. And nobody notices. They’ll remember us maybe once a year. Or when they stumble across the things we wrote.

And later they too will be gone.

“And if we’re lucky, our works may live longer. Few people will know our name but not like they give a hook. Everyone will be too busy having fun with whoever is around them. And, we never existed

We are like a grain of sand at the seashore. Without us, life goes on. Like nothing ever happened.”